Greek Banks Will Seize Homes of Uncooperative Borrowers

ATHENS – Even people protected by a no-asset-seizure law will lose their homes if they have been avoiding talking to Greek banks about their debts.

Banks have sent letters to 1.2 million people who have been uncooperative during a crushing economic crisis with people crushed by big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

Some 300,000 borrowers and loan guarantors face foreclosures and seizure of assets under a Code of Ethics process launched in 2015 when the Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took power and promised to protect debtors buried under austerity measures before hitting them with more tough measures and letting banks chase them and allowing collection agencies to operate as well, breaking another promise.

The banks have not been going after the former ruling New Democracy and PASOK Socialists, who also served together in a coalition led by the Conservatives but who aren’t paying back 250 million euros ($265.68 million), won’t report where they money and gave immunity to the bank officers who approved the loans with insufficient collateral.

The banks have labeled as uncooperative those who failed to reply to requests for a settlement even if they can show they can’t pay.

Many of these “uncooperative” borrowers are at risk of having their assets, including their primary residence, seized by their lender even if they had filed for protection from creditors under the so-called Katseli law, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Using the implementation process of the Code of Ethics – which requires lenders to send two warning letters and then a third and final warning if the addressee fails to respond – banks are forging ahead in a bid to reduce a mountain of bad loans, much of them taken out by business executives and others who aren’t paying and so far have avoided banks.

Most of the debts are in unsecured loans such as consumer loans and credit cards but many of the borrowers do not have any property in their names and are therefore considered unable to repay their debts.

The next biggest category of uncooperative debtors are those with mortgages whose homes are now at risk.

Bank officials said debtors have been unfairly protected by governments until SYRIZA allowed them to go after those who can’t pay. Movements to stop foreclosures have interrupted court procedures and many notaries are refusing to attend, further hindering the attempts by banks to take people’s homes, even their primary residences.

The smallest category among the 300,000 constitutes small businesses that tend to be more responsive to banks’ demands as they rely on continued credit.