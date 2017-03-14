Greek Police Raid Squats, Round Up Refugees, Migrants

ATHENS – Greek police on March 13 detained dozens of immigrants after raiding a building where they were living as squatters.

Officers entered a building on Alkiviadou Street which has been occupied since February. They transferred 120 migrants from the premises to the Aliens Bureau on Petrou Ralli Street, Kathimerini said.

Police then raided a building in Zografou which has been occupied by members of anti-establishment and anarchist groups since 2012.

No one was in the building at the time of the raid but they started returning while police were on the premises and seven people were taken to the Athens police headquarters. Riot police units were stationed outside the squat buildings to prevent their reoccupation.

In August, 2016, five women were given 10-month suspended sentences for being part of a group squatting in an old orphanage in Thessaloniki in sympathy with refugees .

A court handed down the sentences to a Greek and four Swiss nationals who were caught up in a police raid to evacuate the building and remove the occupiers, which set off retaliations from anarchists and anti-establishment groups.

They were found guilty of unlawfully occupying state property but the lawyer representing the Swiss women, who did not appear in court, claimed that her clients had stayed for just one night at the former orphanage and were not aware that it was state property, Kathimerini said.

The orphanage building, which was derelict and deemed a public health risk, was demolished by authorities after it and several other squats in the city were raided by police in a crackdown that drew the condemnation of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA.