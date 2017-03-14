“The Perfect Storm” Book Presentation by Ambassador Vassilis Kaskarelis

ATHENS – On Monday, March 13th, the book presentation of Ambassador Vassilis Kaskarelis “The Perfect Storm. NATO after September 11th” took place in presence of H.E. the President of the Hellenic Republic, Mr. Prokopios Pavlopoulos.

Vassilis Kaskarelis, who was Permanent Representative of Greece to NATO during the period 2000-2004, documents his personal experience of a 4-year course that changed the world as was known.

During the event, which took place at the Lighthouse of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, the book was introduced by Michail Kostarakos, Hellenic Army officer, Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, Alexis Papachelas, Director of Kathimerini newspaper, Loukas Tsoukalis, Professor at the University of Athens, President of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), and the author Vassilis Kaskarelis.

The discussion was moderated by journalist Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou.

Representatives of the political leadership, the diplomatic body, as well as representatives of academia and culture also attended the event.

Ambassador Vassilis Kaskarelis, who joined the Greek Foreign Service in 1974, has had a long diplomatic career, bringing to Washington 16 consecutive years of international experience in key international organizations and a unique knowledge on European affairs, transatlantic relations and global issues.

In March 2013 Ambassador Kaskarelis was nominated as Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors and Member of the Executive Management Team of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.