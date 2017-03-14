SYRIZA Changes Tune, Now Wants Parthenon Marbles Back

ATHENS – After saying it wouldn’t fight in court for return of the Parthenon Marbles stolen by a British nobleman more than 200 years ago, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA said it will try to do it diplomatically, a tactic that has never worked.

The Greek government called for their return from the British Museum which refuses to release the stolen cultural goods, as a symbolic act in the fight against anti-democratic forces seeking “the dissolution of Europe,” the British newspaper The Independent said.

After some SYRIZA officials said the marbles don’t belong to Greece but to the world, the government said it would offer to lend the British Museum other treasures, although there was no guarantee those wouldn’t be kept as well.

The newspaper said the offer was titillating. “Greek museums hold astonishing art works created in antiquity. The arrival of art such as the “golden mask of Agamemnon” or the statue of Zeus/Poseidon could be expected to cause the same kind of interest as the first arrival in the UK of the Terracotta Army from China in the 1980s,” it said.

The Marbles, taken by Lord Elgin represent about half the sculptures that once adorned the Parthenon temple. The British Museum said they now belong to the institution and not to Greece, where they were created.

Lydia Koniordou, the Greek Minister of Culture and Sport, said, “The reunification of the Parthenon Marbles will be a symbolic act that will highlight the fight against the forces that undermine the values and foundations of the European case against those seeking the dissolution of Europe,” with far-right, extremist forces on the rise.

“The Parthenon monument represents a symbol of Western civilization. It is the emblem of democracy, dialogue and freedom of thought,” she said, without explaining why, if they are so precious, the government gave up the legal fight to get them back, a strategy that included hiring a team with Amal Clooney, George’s wife, to make the attempt.

Elgin’s staff removed the sculptures without care for their value. The heads of a centaur and a human in a dramatic fight scene are in Athens, while their bodies are in London.

Professor Louis Godart, the newly-elected chairman of the International Association for the Reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures (IARPS), said: “It’s unthinkable that a monument which has been torn apart 200 years ago, which represents the struggle of the world’s first democracy for its own survival, is divided into two.

“We must consider that the Parthenon is a monument that represents our democratic Europe so it is vital that this monument be returned to its former glory,” he told the paper.

In a statement, IARPS said the Greek government had “resolved to renew and intensify its efforts for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures,” although only with gentle, diplomatic attempts that have routinely been ignored.

“The centerpiece of Greece’s renewed push for the return of the sculptures will be a proposal – made in a true spirit of compromise – to offer recurring, long-term loans of rare archaeological treasures from Greek museums in exchange for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures from the British Museum,” IARPS said.

“Greece and its supporters will not rest until all the known surviving sculptural elements from the Parthenon are reunited in the Acropolis Museum in full view of the monument which they once adorned,” he said.