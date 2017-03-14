Greek Prosecutor Ties 17 Suspects to Defense Ministry Bribes

ATHENS – Greece’s scandal-tainted Defense Ministry, used by officials to steal hundreds of millions of euros in contracts over the years, has been hit with another after a prosecutor said 17 people were involved in wide-ranging bribes.

The recommendation for prosecution was sent a council of Appeal Court judges that the accused should stand trial over claims that bribes were paid to a former Greek minister and other officials in connection to the purchase of defense equipment, Kathimerini said.

Businessman Thomas Liakounakos was arrested in September 2015 over allegations he paid bribes of 1.6 million euros through an offshore firm to ex-Defense Minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, former General Secretary for Procurements Yiannis Sbokos and Deputy Armaments chief Antonis Kantas.

The 532-million-euro ($566.15 billion) contract being probed was for Ericsson’s airborne surveillance system Erieye in 1999. Ericsson has since sold its defense business to Saab.

Liakounakos denies the charges but the prosecutor suggested that there is enough evidence to charge him as well as 16 others, including a British lawyer and a Swiss banker. The judicial official recommended that another nine suspects be cleared of any charges.

Earlier this month, Greece’s coalition government asked the Parliament it controls to investigate the awarding of contracts in the Defense Ministry from 2001-2003 when Yiannos Papantoniou was the chief.

Papantoniou, from the former ruling PASOK Socialists who have become Democratic Alignment after falling out of favor for supporting austerity measures, was convicted of hiding his assets but allowed to buy out his jail time, a common practice in Greece for those who have the money to do it.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and its partner, the junior, marginal, pro-austerity, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) are pushing the probe. Tsochatzopoulos, was jailed after being convicted of stealing hundreds of millions of euros from defense contracts.

“There are signs that the offence of legalizing income from criminal activity has been committed in several ways, which must be investigated,” the joint SYRIZA-ANEL proposal stated, with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ name at the top.

Unlike most offences, money laundering at no statute of limitations and the probe seeks to determine whether Papantoniou hid money through real estate or other unlawful transactions, which he said was untrue.