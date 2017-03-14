AHI Celebrates 42nd Anniversary with Awards Gala in Washington, DC

Left to right: Nick Larigakis, Paul Glastris, Constantine Galanis.

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) celebrated its 42nd anniversary with its annual Hellenic Heritage Achievement and National Public Service Awards Dinner at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC on March 12.

Three hundred guests filled the ballroom to honor four notable Greek Americans whose acceptance speeches reflected their humility and their devotion to Hellenism and excellence.

Dr. Van Coufoudakis- professor and academic leader, and Paul Glastris- journalist and publisher, received the Hellenic Heritage National Public Service Award. Coufoudakis was lauded “for his academic achievements, domestically and internationally and for his fervent advocacy the rule of law regarding U.S. relations with Greece and Cyprus.” Glastris was honored “in recognition of his enduring commitment to a free press.”

AHI Celebrates 42nd Anniversary with Awards Gala in Washington, DC, March 12. Photo: Bill Petros

The Hellenic Heritage Achievement Award was presented to Dennis Mehiel, industrialist and social entrepreneur, “for his business, philanthropic and civic achievements,” and Dr. George Korkos, surgeon and entrepreneur, “for this lifelong commitment and leadership in medicine and activism in the Greek American community.”

Greetings were offered by AHI’s president Nick Larigakis and AHI Foundation president Constantine Galanis.

Broadcaster Larry Michael, the longtime voice of the Washington Redskins, was introduced as the Emcee by James H. Lagos, treasurer of the American Hellenic Institute Foundation. Sophia Pelekasis sang spirited renditions of the Greek and American national anthems and Father Konstantinos Pavlakos offered the benediction invocations.

Left to right: Dennis Mehiel, Eugene Rossides, Cypriot Ambassador Leonidas Pantelides
Left to right: Nick Larigakis, Dr. George Korkos, Constantine Galanis.
Left to right: Nick Larigakis, Dennis Mehiel, Constantine Galanis.
Left to right: Nick Larigakis, Dr. Van Koufoudakis, Constantine Galanis.
Left to right: Dr. Van Koufoudakis, Paul Glastris, Dr. George Korkos, Dennis Mehiel. Photo by Bill Petros

