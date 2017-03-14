Eurozone Chief Says No Greek Countermeasures Without Hitting Budget Goal

Contradicting Greece, Eurozone chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem told his Dutch Parliament that Greece will first have to hit fiscal targets as part of an 86-billion euro ($91.52 billion) third bailout before the country’s lenders will discuss offsetting countermeasures.

Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras though said he wants the creditors – who have rejected his first attempt at measures countering a new austerity avalanche he’s agreed to impose after vowing to reject it – to allow them without having to reach economic benchmarks, including a primary surplus of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

That surplus wouldn’t include interest on the 326 billion euros ($346.91 billion) in three rescue packages, including the third, that has propped up the Greek economy since 2010 when previous government sought aid after decades of wild overspending and runaway patronage decimated the economy.

Greece insists that whatever austerity measures it takes to meet fiscal targets after 2018 are countered with others, such as a lowering of the Value Added Tax (TAX) just hiked again this year.

Tsipras, crossing his own self-declared Red Lines, agreed to more pension cuts, taxing the poor and taking rights away from workers in return for the release of more monies from the third bailout and the prospect of negotiating debt relief.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said Greece was confident the countermeasures would be approved although they are already being revised for another shot at getting the okay, and that they would “certainly” be activated if the primary surplus is achieved.

If not, the government had previously agreed to an automatic budget cutting mechanism but is trying to rework that as well with Tsipras’ reneging on anti-austerity vows sending his – and SYRIZA’s – popularity into the basement.

Euro Working Group president Thomas Wieser earlier told the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki that countervailing measures would be implemented “only after” creditors determined that fiscal targets were met or surpassed.

Dissent within SYRIZA is growing as well, with even Interior Minister Panos Skourletis saying that more austerity measures will need the support of rival political groups, including the New Democracy Conservatives who imposed them in an earlier coalition but now say they will vote against them.

But Tzanakopoulos said the government doesn’t need the opposition votes because with the nine members of its junior partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) it has 153 votes in the 300-member Parliament and its lawmakers do as they are told, despite some public grumbling over-exceeded in a structural and viable manner.

Skourletis said in a radio interview that it was a “democratic imperative” for the measures to receive backing beyond the support of government lawmakers.

Skourletis described his comments as expressing his personal opinion, but they appeared to contradict earlier statements by government officials that only simple approval from parliament would be needed.

The deepening concern within SYRIZA and the government about how to manage the impact of a potential deal with Greece’s lenders became evident on Monday when Interior Minister PanosSkourletis suggested the coalition should seek the support of an enhanced parliamentary majority for any agreement.

“There is a need for the additional measures to be voted for by a wide majority in Parliament,” Skourletis said. “I don’t know if that will be 180 MPs, more or less.”

New Democracy, PASOK and To Potami have said they will not vote for the agreement. “They will be on their own with their measures and in the depths of hell,” said PASOK’s parliamentary spokesman and former minister Andreas Loverdos.

