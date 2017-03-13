Lojeski leads Olympiacos past AEK in OAKA

A pivotal Matt Lojeski scored 17 points and grabbed 4 rebounds as Olympiacos beat AEK 70 – 63 in “OAKA arena” to remain at the top of the Greek League standings with only defeat in 21 games staining its record.

Coach Sfairopoulos’ players struggled at the first half against the intense defense of AEK that managed a 37 – 35 lead heading to the locker rooms, with Dimitris Mavroeidis (11 points) doing lots of damage from the low post.

Yet with Lojeski as a protagonist, the guests made a 0 – 12 run early in the second half that gave them a double-digit advantage, 41 – 52, with two minutes remaining in the third period. AEK managed to get them closer, but most of its efforts were futile mainly due to poor perimeter shooting (4/21), even in wide open attempts.

Olympiacos never looked back, with Giorgos Printezis (11 points, 10 rebounds), Khem Birch (10 points, 7 rebounds) and Vangelis Mantzaris (10 points) completing the winning puzzle.

Mike Dixon paced AEK with 14 points while Loukas Mavrokefalidis finished with 11 points.

Greek Basket League 2016/2016 – Week 21

Rethymno – PAOK 73 – 70

Lavrio – Koroivos 93 – 63

Kymi – Kolossos Rhodes 74 – 64

Trikala – Promitheas Patras 62 – 67

Aris – Doxa Lefkada 78 – 70

Apollon Patras – Panathinaikos 74 – 97

AEK – Olympiacos 63 – 70 (Matt Lojeski 17 p.)

Source: eurohoops