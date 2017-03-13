Turkey’s Dirty War, By Dr. Andre Gerolymatos

There is no doubt that Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a bully, working his way to dictator. The recent spat between the petulant and thin-skinned Turkey’s president and the Dutch as well as with other EU counties is just but a small example of the man’s crassness and lust for power.

Erdogan is desperate to secure the votes of Turkish nationals and dual citizens living in the EU so they can vote in a referendum to give him additional wide-spread authority. When the Dutch and other countries denied Turkish ministers from campaigning, Erdogan lash out with namecalling and threats.

In Turkey, however, the Kurds are experiencing the harsh and brutal Erdogan just for being different. An overview of how Erdogan’s regime is treating the Kurdish minority is an insight into a policy of inhumanity and cruelty that will be enhanced if the Turkish president gets his way and can rule the country as a quasi-dictator.

According to a United Nations report released on March 10, Turkey’s military and police forces have summarily executed hundreds of Kurds in Southeastern Turkey along with thousands they have killed in direct military operations, The report also chronicles a litany of torture, rape, massive destruction of property, including thousands of examples of human rights abuses.

The report, by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights also indicates how operations by the Turkish infantry, artillery, tanks, and aircraft have driven up to half a million people from their homes over a 17-month period from July 2015 to the end of 2016. Though the report is focused on the conduct of the government security forces in Southeastern Turkey, the twenty-five-page document highlights the growing alarm of the United Nations over Erdogan’s abuse of authority since the failed coup attempt last July.

Prince Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, declared on Tuesday that after the coup attempt Mr. Erdogan imposed a state of emergency, which has been extended and now seems to “target criticism, not terrorism,” Thus far the Turkish Government has refused to comment on the report.

It is evident that Mr. Erdogan cancelled the truce with the Kurds established in 2015 in order to exploit Turkish nationalist sentiments after his party did poorly in parliamentary elections. The Turkish president, in the period after the failed coup, used his enhanced emergency powers to crack down on Kurdish political leaders, intellectuals, and others who had supported the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is labeled a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

The report stated that measures taken by the government in the Southeastern Turkey, following the failed coup, has included arrests of Kurdish members of Parliament, mass dismissals of officials and the shutting down Kurdish-language media. The objective of the Turkish government, as stipulated by the United Nations report, is aimed at suppressing dissent in general and opposition parties.

Prince al-Hussein commented that he was “particularly concerned by reports that no credible investigation has been conducted into hundreds of alleged unlawful killings, including that of women and children.” The High Commissioner has recommended the establishment of an independent inquiry with unfettered access to the region. Prince al Hussein has made it clear that his investigators had been denied access to the Kurdish areas in Southeastern Turkey.

The report indicated that about 2,000 people had died in security operations in the Southeastern Turkey. Remarkably, the evidence is based on information provided by the Turkish government. Some of those killed, included close to 800 members of the Turkish security forces and 1,200 others who the report claimed, “may or may not” have been involved in violent action against the government. The report also acknowledged that Turkish forces were operating in a dangerous security environment, referring to attacks, killings and kidnappings by the PKK.

Regardless of the challenges facing the Turkish authorities, the report collected detailed information from interviews with victims and their relatives and through satellite imagery. Investigators for the United Nations confirmed various abuses committed by the Turkish security forces, including extrajudicial killings, disappearances, torture, violence against women, and the prevention of access to medical care, food, and water.

The UN Investigators discovered that most of the worst abuses took place during government imposed curfews, when movement was restricted and entire neighborhoods were isolated for considerable periods of time.

Accordingly, witnesses questioned in the town of Cizre, along the Tigris River in Southeastern Turkey, said they observed “apocalyptic” scenes of destruction inflicted by Turkish artillery and bombing strikes. Investigators documented at least 189 people who were trapped for weeks in basements without food, water, medical aid or electricity before dying in massive fires triggered by the artillery of the security forces. Adding to the tragedy, ambulances were denied access to the area, which caused unnecessary deaths.

The UN investigators also reported that the Turkish authorities declined to investigate civilian deaths, and simply accused the Kurdish residents of supporting terrorism. For example, the family of one woman who vanished in Cizre was given three small pieces of charred flesh that identified her through DNA testing. When a sister of the missing woman tried to initiate legal proceedings, she was arrested on a charge of terrorism.

This is not the end of the litany of horrors from Southeastern Turkey. The United Nations announced that this report would be the first of a series produced by the human rights office, regardless whether its investigators are granted access to Southeastern Turley. For the Kurds in Erdogan’s Turkey this may only be the beginning. If Erdogan secures his referendum, the scale of violence and terror will escalate. Is it not time for the United States and the EU to condemn this would-be tyrant before he brings about a human catastrophe?

André Gerolymatos is Director of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University