Revenues, Visitors to Museums, Archaeological Sites Up in November

ATHENS (ANA) – Visitors and revenues in Greek museums posted a 19.5 percent and 13.6 percent rise respectively in November 2016 compared to the same month in 2015, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Monday.

The number of free admission visitors in November increased by 19.8 percent.

Visitors to archaeological sites posted a 19.7 percent rise and revenues increased by 37.1 percent in November compared to the same month in 2015. Free admission tickets posted a 3.9 percent increase.

In the period January-November 2016 visitors to Greek museums rose by 0.3 percent, revenues increased by 8 percent and free admission tickets increased by 35.4 percent.

In the same period the number of visitors to archaeological sites fell by 8 percent however revenues posted a 67.1 percent increase. Free admission tickets increased by 22.3 percent.