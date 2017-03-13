ELSTAT Reports Decline in Wages Index in 4th Quarter 2016

ATHENS (ANA) – The unadjusted wages index for the whole Greek economy (excluding the primary sector and household activities) decreased 0.7 pct in the 4th quarter of 2016 compared with the same period in 2015, Greece’s independent statistical authority ELSTAT announced on Monday.

It clarified that the index was not seasonally adjusted and not adjusted for the number of working days. The unadjusted wages’ index in the 4th quarter of 2015 compared with that for 2014 showed no change, ELSTAT said.

The seasonally adjusted wages index for the 4th quarter 2016 (though not adjusted for the number of working days) recorded an increase of 0.2 pct compared with the corresponding index in the 4th quarter of 2015. The seasonally adjusted wages’ index for the 4th quarter of 2015 compared with the same period in 2014 increased 0.4 pct.

Finally, the wages index adjusted for the number of working days but not seasonally adjusted recorded a decrease of 2.0 pct compared with the corresponding index of the 4th quarter of 2015, while a decrease of 0.7 pct was recorded when comparing the 2015 index with that of 2014.