ATHENS (ANA) – Volume of private building activity fell 25.9 pct in December 2016 for an average decline of 6.9 pct in the year, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Monday.

The statistics service, in a report, said that building permits issued in December grew 1.9 pct compared with the same month in 2015, for a decline of 5.6 pct in the January-December period.