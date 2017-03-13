SYRIZA Relents, Greek Religion Classes Based On Bible

ATHENS – The head of the Church of Greece said the bible will continue to be the main source for religion classes in the country’s schools as a dispute with the government continued.

Earlier this month, Archbishop of Greece Ieronymos said the Church will continue to stay in the dialogue with the government over how religion classes will be taught in the country’s schools.

After a meeting of the Holy Synod, he said he’s keeping Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who said he wanted separation of Church and State, to keep to his October 2016 promise that the Church would have a key role in the teachings.

Both the Church of Greece and Tsipras agreed to create special committees to debate the content of the texts that will be included in a new school book on religion. “The dialogue will begin and we believe it will go well,” the Archbishop said.

Former Education Minister Nikos Filis, who lost his battle with the Archbishop when Tsipras backed the prelate and later ousted Filis from his Cabinet, at that time said he wanted religion to be taught on a secular basis and for religions other than Greek Orthodoxy to be in the curriculum.

Filis’ idea to shift the studies away from only catechism was part of Tsipras’ initial comments to separate Church and State before Ieronymos took him to school over that.

But new textbooks have yet to be printed, leaving teachers to work from photocopies provide by the Education Ministry. The government has appointed a team of experts to draw up the teaching material for next year with Kathimerini reporting the Bible-based curricula.

The Church though still opposes the idea of religious classes being optional in senior high school.