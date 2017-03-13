Kotzias-Tillerson Discuss Greece’s Role in Region, Turkey’s “Nervousness” (Video)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Visiting Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias talked up Greece as a Mediterranean energy hub and growing anxiety over Turkish provocations, in a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The discussion was short on substance, with Kotzias deflecting worries over an accidental war in the Aegean, although the US was concerned enough to use diplomatic channels to ask Ankara to back off ratcheting up tension and tone down aggressive talk.

Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan, furious Greece’s highest court rejected extradition for eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup against him – they said they had no part in it – ordered more F-16’s into Greek airspace and sent warships paste Greek islands, focusing on the uninhabited rocky islet of Imia, where the two countries almost came to blows in 1996.

Instead, Kathimerini reported, Kotzias preferred to push Greece’s role as a stabilizing influence in the Balkans and Mediterranean and prospects it could be a conduit for energy from the Middle East and even Turkey into the European Union.

Diplomatic sources told the paper that Greek-Turkish relations were raised and Kotzias referred to “Turkey’s nervousness” and incendiary remarks from Ankara, which have been answered mostly from Greek Defense Minister PanosKammenos, leader of the far-right, jingoistic, pro-austerity, marginal Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in a coalition headed by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA party.

Tsipras has largely stayed out of the fray but Kammenos has kept poking Erdogan and Turkish officials, warning them not to step even a single foot on a Greek island without consequences.

Erdogan, who refuses to recognize laws of the seas and the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders between the countries, said he covets the return of Greek islands to Turkey, which set off anger in Greece although Athens mostly has stayed cool, trying to dampen the tension.

Kotzias told journalists after the meeting that Tillerson “wanted our analysis on how there can be stability and security in the region, which forces are active and how,” which are already well known to the United States.

Kotzias presented Tillerson with a map of the wider Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans – which the US already has -, pointing out Greece’s value as the most stable country in the region and a valuable asset for Europe’s energy security despite a crushing economic crisis that some analysts have said undermines its role.

As Greek ministers usually do, Kotzias pointed to the historic ties between the countries that have been allies in every major war and reportedly told his American counterpart that Greece, “the most ancient democracy,” is a stable ally and friend, which the US already knows.

Kotzias also talked about Greece’s strong relations with Israel, and stressed Egypt’s strategic importance, as well as the need to support Cairo so that it continues to be a stable player in the region although it’s not and political instability there has weakened its influence.

The same sources also revealed that the Greek government had sought to establish lines of communication with the campaign of Donald Trump before he was elected.