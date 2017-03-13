EU Refuses to Release Secret 2015 Greek Eurozone Exit Plan

BRUSSELS – European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said he will not release an emergency plan drafted in 2015 outlining a plan if Greece left the Eurozone.

The request came from former Greek Education Minister Anna Diamantopoulou, who was also a European Commissioner from 1999-2004, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

The plan was drafted to have a European Union response for a so-called Grexit when the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for a referendum asking Greeks to support his rejection of austerity measures – they did, he didn’t – and the government accepted a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.84 billion) that came with more austerity.

After reneging on the referendum results, as he had with his promises to reverse pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and privatization, Tsipras closed the country’ banks for three weeks and installed capital controls that are still in place.

A return to the drachma would likely have caused chaos, if not panic, in Greece with earlier reports there would be shortages of food, fuel, medicine and other necessities.

Diamantopoulou wrote to Moscovici earlier this year following a revival of Grexit speculation and asked for the plan to be published so Greeks could be aware of the dangers involved.

But, ominously, Moscovici suggested he couldn’t provide the details because it would have been frightening to Greeks he essentially said had no right to know what would have happened, other than a general response it would fuel damaging speculation and would not be in the public interest as it would endanger financial, monetary and economic stability in Greece.

He also said that the document contains some highly sensitive issues but refused to say what they were and why the plan was not a public record.

Parts of the plan, which is said to include emergency humanitarian aid for Greece, were discussed at the College of Commissioners in Brussels a few days before the July 5 referendum in 2015.

“In our view, the public interest is best served when citizens know the whole truth about issues that affect their future,” Diamantopoulou, who now heads the Diktyo think tank, told Kathimerini. “When knowledge is absent, speculation, fear and populism flourish and we are left to watch the support for the euro wane day by day, while that for the drachma rises.”