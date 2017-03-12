SYRIZA Minister Defies Court, Won’t Rehire Fired Hospital Managers

ATHENS – Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA coalition won’t obey a high court ruling to reinstate hospital managers ruled to have been fired wrongly for political purposes.

Polakis, a surgeon who came under fire for smoking at a news conference promoting World No Smoking day and breaking the country’s no smoking laws, rejected the decision from the Council of State.

The government fired the managers in 2015 and replaced them with party officials after claiming the removals were done on the basis of failed reviews, which the court said effectively was just a cover story to oust them.

“The decision does not generate any practical result since their theoretical term of office has now ended. Therefore, there is no issue of their return,” Polakis said in a Facebook post commenting on the ruling.

The court said the dismissals of the managers and deputy managers of state hospitals after the evaluation by a five-member health ministry committee, were not legal.

Polakis said the managers had been removed through a two-step evaluation process that included a score given by Regional Health Authority managers and an interview process before the committee, “which has never happened before in the history of the Greek State.”

“We kept on the 15 that had a good assessment and had produced results. Our hospitals have legal administrations, selected on the basis of merit (via an open procedure among 1,500 applicants), which are continuing their work as normal,” he said, according to the Athens News Agency.

“Everyone can draw their own conclusions about the CoS and its decision…we press on..to the end in the struggle to reorganize the public health system and the fight against corruption in the sector,” he said.

Out of 71 directors and managers at hospitals who were evaluated by the ministry in 2015, the year that the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks coalition took power, 59 were dismissed.

The court upheld appeals lodged by 10 of those employees, deeming that the evaluations that were carried out did not justify their dismissal, Kathimerini said.