Tsipras Pushes Back Bailout Deal to April, Waffles On IMF

ATHENS – Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras, accused of both opposing and embracing the International Monetary Fund’s role in bailouts, said he believes a deal over terms attached to a third rescue package can be reached with the Eurozone in April.

He has repeatedly said it would be done, even at a technical level, at a March 20 meeting and before that kept saying it was imminent as deadlines were pushed back again and again as he has tried to find some wiggle room in his agreements to impose more of the austerity that has crushed his Radical Left SYRIZA party.

The Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) is putting up 86 billion euros ($91.79 billion) but the IMF, which took part in the first two bailouts totaling 240 billion euros ($256.16 billion) has stayed out until Tsipras implements more tough conditions, mostly on workers, pensioners and the poor as tax cheats, the rich, politicians and the privileged have largely escaped a seven-year crisis.

“We will arrive at a comprehensive solution for the Greek problem very soon, in April,” he said, the Athens News Agency reported.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is putting up much of the loan monies, was equally optimistic – according to Tsipras – even though German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble remains hard on conditions for Greece.

Tsipras has domestically told Greeks he doesn’t want the IMF involved in Greece but major rival New Democracy Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the Premier outside the country pleads with the Washington, D.C.-based agency for help.

He accused Tsipras of “impudence and hypocrisy” and said Tsipras is playing both sides against the middle in a desperate attempt to mollify furious voters.’

“By using his (Tsipras) favorite tactic, he demonizes and attacks the IMF on the home front, while at the same time when outside the country he’s begging for it to remain in the memorandum program,” Mitsotakis said.

Tsipras is trying to counter that he’s bringing recovery, rejecting statistics from Greece’s data agency that it’s not.

“What Greece needs is not more austerity but reinforcement of its growth potential,” he said, adding that the special measures for Greece must include its participation in the ECB’s Quantitative Easing program and measures to ease Greece’s debt.

According to Tsipras, a growth prospect was the “only choice we have” in order for the country’s debt to be sustainable.

The leftist leader also reiterated his government’s intent to achieve a “reconstruction” of the economic sector in Greece, without going into specific details.

He admitted he is in contact with IMF chief Christine Lagarde. “It is true that I requested that the Fund clarify its position (on the Greek program) and not to waste time… I requested that the IMF’s commitment not come on an ala carte basis … we need to reach a solution on the (debt) problem,” he told reporters.

Lagarde repeated that while Greek debt must be restructured that the government can’t get off the hook and not impose more reforms.

In an interview with Le Parisien, the powerful IMF chief said, “We’re committed to the Greek program; beyond the reforms, we need a sustainable debt,” standing firm.

But she said the IMF has not discussed renewed participation in the ongoing Greek bailout program as a lender.

That came after Bloomberg financial news reported that the IMF is ready to offer Greece a loan package smaller than the second program, in order to justify its participation in yet another Greek bailout to its stakeholders.

Bloomberg said the IMF was “… moving toward rejoining Greece’s bailout, according to people familiar with the discussions, suggesting it will meet a condition set by Germany and other euro-area nations for continued aid.”

In more bad news for Tsipras though, Parliament’s independent General Budget Office issued another high-profile warning regarding the still shrinking Greek economy, saying any recovery “will not be automatic”.

“If uncertainty is not alleviated on the course of future policy, and rules of governance are not changed, then the economy will not recover,” the report noted, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

The Budget Office stressed that reforms “…create the necessary conditions to prevent the perpetuation of a situation characterized by increased burdens on the private sector; reduced incomes in the public sector; restrictions on capital movement; an exodus of trained young professionals and dysfunctional state structures.”