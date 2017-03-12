Tourists Warned Over Acropolis Ticket Scalping Site

ATHENS – Greece’s Archaeological Receipts Fund (TAP), which collects revenues from museums and archaeological sites, said a webpage if selling tickets to the Acropolis at jacked-up prices.

TAP said the site – https://www.getyourguide.com/ sells tickets to the archaeological site seven euros over their normal price after buying them at a tourist office in Athens and that they do not give visitors priority as claimed.

“Individual tourists showed up at the archaeological site and claimed priority entrance because they had purchased more expensive tickets from this webpage,” the fund said. “No priority is ensured for individual visitors who buy their tickets from this, or any other webpage,” it added, according to the Athens News Agency.