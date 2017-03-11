Letter to the Editor: Appreciation for Tsavalas Article

To the Editor:

Thank you for the article on Theodore Tsavalas, icon painter and uncle of actor Telly Savalas (“Tsavalas: US’s First Greek Iconographer,” Feb. 25). I always wondered about the history of the icons and who painted them, so it was nice to read the story about Tsavalas. It is a testament to his great talent that his work is preserved in churches across the United States.

Thank you for this story and for the many historical articles The National Herald continues to provide for the community. It is important to remember and appreciate the past and where we came from.

Aristotle Z. Galanis

Seattle, WA