Special Guard Confesses to Murder of Kastoria Taxi Driver; Was the One Who Shot Maziotis

KASTORIA, Greece – A special guard arrested for the murder of a 52-year-old taxi driver in the northern city of Kastoria is the same person who shot and arrested Nikos Maziotis, member of the Revolutionary Struggle armed organization, during a shootout in central Athens in 2014.

The guard confessed to killing the taxi driver with his private .45 pistol saying the motive was to steal the victim because he is facing economic problems but police sources said the victim had not been robbed and nothing was missing from the taxi. Police is investigating all possibilities as they have not been convinced by his explanations.

The accused was revealed due to the taxi GPS which showed the drivers’ last ride and which led to a property owned by the special guard.

The 30-year-old suspect had filed a request to be transferred to his hometown of Kastoria, saying he was concerned about possible revenge strikes by supporters of Maziotis, after his arrest. He had served with secondment at the Crime Prevention and Suppression Group.