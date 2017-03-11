Mitsotakis Pledges to Abolish Levy on Wine

ATHENS – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged to abolish an excise tax on wine introduced by the current government in 2015, during a visit at the Oenorama 2017 wine exhibition in Athens on Saturday.

“It is our firm commitment to abolish the excise tax on wine, a tax which didn’t brought revenues to the Greek state but added a lot of bureaucracy for producers – especially small producers,” the leader of ND said.

Mitsotakis proposed organizing joint actions between relevant sectors to promote Greek wine.

“We can do a lot more together, the state and the sector, to support Greek wine and promote it in Greek market and abroad […] We could link it with tourism and our rich cultural tradition and mainly create jobs in the Greek periphery,” he said and welcomed the establishment of small wineries which produce quality products in good prices, as well as their efforts to export wine.

“It is New Democracy’s strategic decision to support viticulture,” he added.