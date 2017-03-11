US Attorney Preet Bharara Says He Was Fired After Not Resigning

NEW YORK (AP) — An outspoken Manhattan federal prosecutor known for crusading against public corruption says he was fired after refusing to resign.

Preet Bharara announced in a tweet Saturday afternoon that he was fired.

He said: “I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired.” He went on to say in the tweet that being the US Attorney in the Southern District of New York will “forever be the greatest honor of my professional life.”

The 48-year-old Bharara was asked by then-President-elect President Donald Trump to remain as U.S. attorney in Manhattan during a November meeting at Trump Tower.

Bharara was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2009. In frequent public appearances, Bharara has decried public corruption after successfully prosecuting over a dozen state lawmakers, Democrats and Republicans alike.

A person with knowledge of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s actions said Saturday he is not complying with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ request to resign along with other prosecutors appointed by former President Barack Obama, according to an earlier report from Associated Press.

The person said Bharara was remaining in his post after receiving assurances last year from Trump and Sessions that they wanted him to stay on. The person wasn’t authorized to comment publicly on the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Spokespeople for Bharara’s office declined comment after word Friday that Bharara’s name was included on Sessions’ list.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

Many of the federal prosecutors who were nominated by President Barack Obama have already left their positions, but the nearly four dozen who stayed on in the first weeks of the Trump administration have been asked to leave “in order to ensure a uniform transition,” Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said Friday.

“Until the new U.S. attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. attorney’s offices will continue the great work of the department in investigating, prosecuting and deterring the most violent offenders,” she said in a statement.

By Friday evening, U.S. attorneys around the country — including New Jersey, Rhode Island, Minnesota and Montana — had publicly announced their resignations.