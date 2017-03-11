Manodopera and Suntan in New York City Greek Film Festival

NEW YORK – Suntan, the award-winning Greek film directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos has begun its American premiere engagement at New York’s Village East Cinema, Second Avenue and 12th Street. Adding to the excitement is a strong review in The New York Times as well as the news that the film has been nominated for 11 Hellenic Film Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor (Makis Papadimitriou) and Best Actress (Elli Tringou). Five performances daily through March 16.

Manodopera, a 28-minute film by Loukianos Moshonas, will be shown in this year’s New Directors/New Films series presented by the Museum of Modern Art and The Film Society of Lincoln Center. The short focuses on a young man renovating an Athens apartment. During his breaks, he joins in rooftop conversations in which nothing short of the world is reconsidered.Part of “SHORT PROGRAM 1” the film will screen on Fri. March 17, 9:15 pm, at the Walter Reade Theater; and on Sat. March 18, 3:45 pm, at MOMA. Tickets at: www.newdirectors.org

