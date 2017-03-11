Kotzias to Visit Washington for Meeting with Secretary Tillerson

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will be in Washington, D.C. on Monday and Tuesday (March 13-14), for a series of meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Advisor Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster, representatives of the U.S. administration, members of Congress, representatives of the academic community and Greek-American organizations.

As TNH has reported, Kotzias is expected to meet his US counterpart in order to discuss relations between the two countries, Greco-Turkish relations, and other regional issues.

Greece is also expected to discuss the Cyprus problem. Cyprus’ government has denied the chance of a heated incident caused by Turkey in the island’s waters in June, when French energy company TOTAL will start natural gas exploration, Radio Proto reported on Friday.