ND Accuses Tsipras of Hypocrisy on IMF’s Involvement in Greek bailout

ATHENS – New Democracy accused Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of hypocrisy on Friday, saying he demonizes the International Monetary Fund (IMF) domestically but “begs” abroad for its involvement in the Greek bailout.

The party was referring to an interview of IMF chief Christine Lagarde in French newspaper “Le Parisien”, in which she revealed Tsipras has asked her to keep the Fund in the program.

“We knew he had asked with a letter in 2015 for the IMF’s involvement in the third memorandum through the finance minister,” the party said, “and today we learn Mr. Tsipras also asked Mrs. Lagarde to commit” for the Fund’s presence.

“In his favorite tactic, he demonized and attacks the IMF domestically, at the same time when he pleads abroad for its stay in the memorandum. Such nerve, so much hypocrisy,” ND said.