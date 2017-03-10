Alexi Lalas Says LA Galaxy “Have a Chance” of Signing Ibrahimovic

LOS ANGELES – Former U.S. international Alexi Lalas said he thinks that Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy have a good chance of landing Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic either this summer or next, BBC 5 reports.

Greek-American general manager of the Galaxy from 2006-08, confirmed a story reported by ESPN FC on Wednesday that LA had approached the Premier League club with a tentative deal for the Swede, who has yet to renew his option for next season with United.

“LA Galaxy have a relationship with Zlatan” Former Galaxy president Alexi Lalas says Ibrahimovic has been talking to the club about a move. pic.twitter.com/U4fm1g9ftm — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) March 10, 2017

And Lalas said he believes there are numerous reasons, besides money, that a move to the U.S. top flight makes sense for Ibrahimovic.

