Protesting Farmers Say Government Officials Unwelcome on Crete

HERAKLION, Crete – Protesting Cretan farmers who clashed with riot police in Athens said government officials should not expect a warm welcome if they come to the island.

That warning came from local farmers’ committee head Giorgos Dispyrakis who said that, “Anyone setting foot on Crete will get the same welcome we got in Athens,” referring to the battle with police. “People are so angry that not even local politicians show their faces in public anymore,” he said as the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA is under siege for reneging on anti-austerity promises.

The farmers, who came to Athens after mainland farmers abandoned their tractor blockades of highways after their protests went nowhere, were met in the capital by police buses as government officials refused to meet with the farmers representatives.

The farmers, armed with shepherd’s crooks and stones struggled with riot police outside the Agriculture Ministry on March 8, during a protest against bailout-related income cuts.

Police fired tear gas to prevent dozens of protesters from forcing their way into the ministry building, and running clashes ensued. No injuries were reported, and two suspected rioters were detained.

More than 1,000 farmers, most of whom had traveled overnight from the island of Crete, took part in the demonstration and said they would march on SYRIZA’s headquarters.

Protesters are angry at increases in their tax and social security contributions, part of the income and spending cuts and tax hikes Greece’s government has implemented to meet bailout creditor-demanded budget targets.