Greek High Court Overturns Hospital Directors Firings

ATHENS – Greece’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, upheld appeals by hospital directors fired by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA which replaced them with party members who critics said were political cronies.

In the ruling, the high court said the government firings in 2015 through the Health Ministry were unjustified and the directors and managed should not have been released.

Out of 71 directors and managers at hospitals who were evaluated by the ministry in 2015, the year that the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks coalition took power, 59 were dismissed.

The court upheld appeals lodged by 10 of those employees, deeming that the evaluations that were carried out did not justify their dismissal, Kathimerini said.

At the time, Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis – a doctor ripped for smoking at a No-Smoking Program news conference – said the directors were fired because they failed evaluations but the court ruling effectively said that explanation was a cover to put political appointments in place.