Archbishop Ieronymos Demands Say in Greece’s Religion Classes

ATHENS – Archbishop of Greece Ieronymos said the Church will continue to stay in the dialogue with the government over how religion classes will be taught in the country’s schools.

After a meeting of the Holy Synod, he said he’s keeping Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who said he wanted separation of Church and State, to keep to his October 2016 promise that the Church would have a key role in the teachings.

Both the Church of Greece and Tsipras agreed to create special committees to debate the content of the texts that will be included in a new school book on religion. “The dialogue will begin and we believe it will go well,” the Archbishop said.

Former Education Minister Nikos Filis, who lost his battle with the Archbishop when Tsipras backed the prelate and later ousted Filis from his Cabinet, at that time said he wanted religion to be taught on a secular basis and for religions other than Greek Orthodoxy to be in the curriculum.

The controversy made Filis a persona non grata in the eyes of the Church of Greece, while Archbishop Ieronymos, described him as a “problematic person” and “inconsistent in his actions and words.”

Before he lost his position, Filis said that, “The government does not have a dogmatic approach. We want there to be a discussion, and we will continue having one,” striking a change in his tone in which he warned the Archbishop not to interfere with religion classes.

That meeting was also attended by coalition partner Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, head of the marginal, pro-austerity, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who said he would not support changes in the classes and that the Church has the last word in how religion will be taught, not the Education Minister.

“We covered all the issues and touched on misunderstandings from the past,” he said. “The Church and state will move on united,” he said, although that wasn’t the deal.

Filis accused the Church of failing to stand up to the 1967-74 military dictatorship, while Ieronymos said the minister was insulting.