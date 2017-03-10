Greece Fires Back at Turkey, Aegean Tension Gets Tight

ATHENS – Irked by constant provocations over the Aegean, the Foreign Ministry said there was no violation of international laws on Greece’s part.

“Knowing international law means, above all, respecting it and not violating it,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in an unusually brief written statement. It was issued in response to a statement by Turkey criticizing Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos for saying there were no “gray areas” in the Aegean where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he covets return of islands given to Greece as part of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne he won’t recognize.

Turkey also doesn’t recognize Greece’s sovereign waters and Erdogan sent warships past Greek islands and F-16 fighters jets into Greece air space after Greece’s high court refused to extradite eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after fleeing a failed coup against him in which they said they didn’t take part.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry accused Pavlopoulos of “a lack of knowledge on the fundamental principles of international law.” and said Greece “attempts to hide behind an imaginary Turkish threat which has no relationship to reality whatsoever and interprets UN Charter arbitrarily.”

Turkey said it was Greece ramping up tensions, pointing to provocative statements from Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, head of the pro-austerity, marginal, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) which serves Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA ruling party.

also rebuffed Greek accusations of escalating tensions in the Aegean, instead pointing to .

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he informed his counterparts at the European People’s Party (EPP) summit in Brussels as well as top EU and NATO officials about the recent spike in airspace violations in the Aegean by Turkey, the Athens News Agency reported.

Mitsotakis met with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, the President of the EU’s Military Committee (EUMC) General Mikhail Kostarakos and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“I expressed to everyone my intense concern for the escalation of the provocations in the Aegean from Ankara and of course I informed them about Greece’s standard positions [on the issue],” he said, noting that for the first time Greece witnessed a military exercise of the Turkish Navy with real fire inside Greek waters.

“Greece does not intend to be dragged into an escalation which, as it seems, the Turkish side wants. But it will not allow any provocation to go unanswered,” he said and added Greece wants good neighborly relations with Turkey based on international law and treaties.