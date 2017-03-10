Troika Leaves Athens, Austerity Roadblocks Delay Bailout Again

ATHENS – Envoys from Greece’s European lenders headed out of town March 10 without a deal with the government on more austerity measures attached to a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.28 billion).

The negotiations with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) have been dragging on since Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras sought and accepted the rescue package in July, 2015 after swearing he never would.

With continual surrenders to the Troika’s demands and reneging on anti-austerity promises dragging him and his party down, Tsipras has now dug in his heels and said “not another euro” of austerity will be agreed although he has already done so over more pension cuts, taxing the poor and diluting workers rights after 2018 in return for money and promises of debt relief talk.

He also said the new austerity would be offset by countermeasures such as taxing the rich and going after tax cheats among other schemes rejected by the Troika, leaving him with little wiggle room with the Troika or voters.

The lenders’ envoy and Greece’s team, led by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, couldn’t agree on overhauling labor rights and the tax system amid reports the government has backed away from its belief a deal could be struck by a March 30 Eurogroup meeting, with May more likely.

Tsipras and Tsakalotos keep repeating that a deal is at hand but it hasn’t materialized yet, leaving them to push back the deadline and say it’s imminent even when it isn’t.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, in vague terms with no details beyond platitudes of progress between the sides, even though there reportedly wasn’t said they talked about the countermeasures, including some reductions to the Value Added Tax (VAT) the government had just raised among an avalanche of tax hikes.

The International Monetary Fund warned that “much work” remained before differences could be resolved.

The current negotiations initially were scheduled to end last year, and the delay has raised doubts about whether 2017 will be the year the country emerges from years of recession and flat growth.

“There has been progress in some important areas and, we welcome that. However, differences remain in important areas,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in Washington.

“It’s still too early to speculate on when an agreement might be reached,” Rice said.

Tzanakopoulos said the main point of friction was Greece’s bid to restore collective wage bargaining.

A deal would allow the release of loans from the country’s third bailout, without which Greece will be unable to handle a summer spike in scheduled debt payments.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)