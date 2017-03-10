Suspect for Boy’s Killing in Germany Arrested in a Greek Restaurant

BERLIN (AP) — A 19-year-old man suspected of killing a 9-year-old boy in the German city of Herne and posting pictures of the victim’s body on the internet was arrested Thursday, police said.

Officers made the arrest after the man called from the Greek restaurant Thessaloniki Grill and reported a fire in a nearby apartment, where police later found another male body, police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press. The owner of Thessaloniki Grill fast food stall is Georgios Chaitidis.

On Friday, German crime scene specialists are searching for evidence at an apartment in the western city of Herne where the body of a man was found, believed to be the second victim of a 19-year-old suspected of earlier killing a boy.

The suspect, named by police as Marcel Hesse, had been sought since the killing of a neighbor’s child on Monday.

The killing shocked the gritty industrial city of Herne, not least because police said the suspect had boasted about his actions online.

Authorities said Hesse had posted a photo and video of the slain child online to boast about the killing.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s top security official, Interior Minister Ralf Jaeger, said at the time that the images “left even the investigators stunned.”

Hesse was clearly identifiable, standing with bloody hands next to his victim, police said.

A large-scale manhunt was launched, with police using helicopters and sniffer dogs to search the area.

They warned the public not to approach the suspect, saying Hesse knew martial arts and could be armed and dangerous.