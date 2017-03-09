Letter from Athens: Hellenikon Dead Zone Showing Signs of Life, If The Wrong Use

Οnce upon a time, the Hellenikon International Airport on Athens’ southern coast, with a sea view, was the landing place for visitors: tourists, celebrities, the rich and famous, business executives, travelers, foreigners, Greeks, some coming to visit, some coming to live, some returning from elsewhere, as many as 13.5 million a year toward the end.

When it closed in 2001 after a new airport was built north of the city, in a vast, almost empty area apart from some settlements and a new highway, Hellenikon was allowed to go to seed, an abandoned relic, just as were the 2004 Olympic venues.

A sign once proudly proclaiming Olympic as the country’s national carrier has rusted away on a decaying building. Airplanes are rotting away on a tarmac of broken concrete punctuated with weeds and overgrowth.

Waiting areas are eerily empty, like a scary scene from a Twilight Zone episode where you can almost imagine someone with their eyes bugged out fearing a ghost will come rambling past. Venetian blinds dangle at awkward angles before grimy or broken windows.

Debris and the detritus of what was once a bustling airport lie in forgotten buildings and even on the runways. Old boarding passes and litter lie on floors. Broken plastic chairs are aligned in cracked rows. An escalator is filled with loose-leaf binders.

The only place there’s signs of life is in the front, along a major road, where several thousand refugees and migrants have been living for almost a year-and-a-half, making the Dead Zone their home, hoping against hope for asylum or even to move on to more prosperous European Union countries which have closed their doors to them.

At 1,530 acres, the site is three times the size of Monaco and was destined to become Europe’s biggest urban park in a city that needs more green space to put some color and oxygen into a vast white cement jungle that is not a charming place.

But after years of frittered-away time to devise a development, even that too was abandoned in favor of yet more concrete buildings and commercial development with plans to put hotels and office buildings – and some trees, of course – adjacent to the sea.

The plan that seemed set to finally be realized, a 7-billion euro ($7.4 billion) multi-use development by a consortium led by Greece’s Lamba Development, with partners from China and Arab funding, ran full square into the old Greek roadblock that has driven away dozens of investors.

This time it was objections from a 18 Members of Parliament from the ruling Looney Left SYRIZA Party whose leader, Prime Minister Alexis “Che” Tsipras, vowed to stop it as part of his promise to halt privatizations before he caved in to demands from the country’s international lenders putting up 326 billion euros ($344.45 billion) in three life-saving bailouts.

The phony dissidents, who now want to stop the plan because they said the Dead Zone is an archaeological treasure – if you count abandoned airliners and weeds – raised the silly argument not to save a hallowed site but their own faces after going along with its plan to be developed but wanting to tell voters they didn’t. That’s the SYRIZA way.

The objectors, including former SYRIZA MP Nadia Valavani asked “very significant buildings in the area of the former Elliniko airport” be listed for protection as historic monuments, the newspaper Kathimerini reported. Really? Which ones? Why didn’t they object before?

“This project is a game-changer,” Odisseas Athanassiou, Lamda’s Chief Executive, told Reuters. “It is going to change the psychology of foreign capital toward investment in Greece.”

He didn’t mention the benefits it would bring Lambda, already under a cloud for unlawfully building the Athens Mall and getting away with it despite a ruling from the country’s highest court it was done against the law.

When it comes to money in Greece, nothing is against the law so the Lambda Hellenikon development will eventually proceed, especially after the country’s privatization agency said it would, and that’s the tune to which Tsipras is now dancing so he’ll squash his dissenters like the bugs they are.

The project would include the creation as well of some kind of park, sports and recreation facilities and other commercial areas and is only a few miles from the country’s cultural jewel, the new Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center along the same strip of road.

Tying the two together would create a combined link of culture and development in otherwise underused areas, but obstacles remain for Hellenikon, including an environmental study and relocating the greater Athens’ only casino.

There’s one use that, like the old airport, has been forgotten, abandoned and cast aside and is only real one: Europe’s biggest urban park.