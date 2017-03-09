The Amazing Aris Sports Bar in Wisconsin (Video)

WEST ALLIS, WI – The Aris Sports Bar is located in West Allis, Milwaukee, and its logo is Aris, the God of War. It is obvous that the owners are supporters of the major Greek multi- sport club Aris Thessaloniki which is founded on March 25, 1914.

The bar has opened in 2009 and specializes in Greek-American cuisine.

“Opening in 2009, Aris Sports Bar has become synonymous with outstanding Wings and B.B.Q. and traditional American-Greek cuisine in West Allis. Our chef and staff has an amazing amount of skill and experience creating splendid dishes using the freshest ingredients, serving everything in a warm and inviting environment,” the owners of the Aris Sports Bar write in their webpage.