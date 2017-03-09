Stephanopoulos Repeatedly Shuts Down WH Spokeswoman for False Statements (Video)

Greek-American journalist George Stephanopoulos, co-anchor of Good Morning America, repeatedly interrupted his interview with White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday to debunk her “simply not true” statements, The Week reports.

Sanders was attempting to defend President Trump’s allegations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower by calling the storyline “pretty widely [reported] by quite a few outlets.” “I’ve got to stop you,” Stephanopoulos cut in. “That is simply not true … Not a single one of those articles backs it up. So what is the president’s evidence?”