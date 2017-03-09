Bronx Borough President Hosts the Greek History and Heritage Celebration

NEW YORK – Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr hosts on Thursday his annual Greek History and Heritage Celebration, co-sponsored by New York State State Senator Michael Gianaris, New York State Assembly Member Aravella Simotas, New York City Council Member Costa Constantinides and The Hellenic Orthodox Community of The Bronx.

This year’s honorees include Bureau of Public Affairs Bronx Borough Coordinator and Deputy Director Eleftheria ‘Effie’ Ardizzone, former president of the parish council at the Church of Saint Peter the Apostle Marika Artogloi, NYPD’s Central Robbery Division of The Bronx Executive Officer Captain Christopher Stilianesis and Royal Coach Diner restaurateur and owner Nick Tsakonas

Thursday, Mar. 09 6:30 PM

Location: St. Peter the Apostle Greek Orthodox Church, 3245 Kingsbridge Ave, Bronx, NY New York City bronxboropres.nyc.gov https://twitter.com/rubendiazjr