As Rates Soar, Greece’s Electric Company Nixes Debt Collector

ATHENS – With customers seeking add-ons of up to 55 percent, Greece’s PPC electricity company said it would not use debt collectors to force them to pay.

“We will not hire a collection agency to collect overdue debts to the company but we will hire an advisor to help the collection procedure,” a PPC official told the Athens News Agency (ANA), disputing news reports.

Speaking earlier before the parliament’s Production and Trade Committee, PPC Chief Executive Manolis Panagiotakis presented data on the company’s unpaid bills and informed lawmakers that the company is planning to hire a company specializing in debt collection.

“The collection of overdue debts is a continuous struggle. We believe these policies facilitating payments have reached their limits. Therefore we decided to proceed with more decisive methods. We will hire a company which has more specialization in debt collection, with international experience, which has its own software that analyze the situation of every customer […] and we believe collectability may increase by more than 10 percent,” he said.

Customers got sticker shock this month when PPC sent bills showing that besides what they pay for electricity they are being charged to run the public TV station ERT, subsidize families with children and a raft of environmental and other causes mandated by the government which has hit Greeks with an avalanche of new taxes.

A ruling by the governing Radical Left SYRIZA to write off electric utility bills up to 1,000 euros ($1,075) has driven up unpaid bills to more than 469 million euros ($504 million).

Floundering in the polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ coalition government’s decision to exempt 1,536,305 debtors has the Public Power Corporation (PPC) now reeling too.

While out of power, SYRIZA supported the “I Won’t Pay” movement of Greeks hardest hit by big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings as thousands refused to pay road tolls, public transportation tickets and other bills.

Even though the unemployed and low-income are already given 40 percent subsidies on their electric bills the decision to write off debts under 1,000 euros has extended the blanket leniency but is nearly crippling PPC, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

Up to December 31, 2016, only 14 percent of debtors owing amounts up to 1,000 euros had entered PPC’s favorable settlement program, the paper said.

A total of 1,311,059 consumers with total debts of 347,642,514 euros have chosen to stay away and not make any effort to pay knowing the government, in a tight squeeze, has given them a free pass.

PPC wanted the leniency level cut to 500 euros but SYRIZA Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis, a former Economy Minister charged with bringing in revenues, rejected it.”

PPC Chairman Manolis Panayiotakis said that, The interventions made by the state in the name of social policy do not permit the company to operate competitively.”