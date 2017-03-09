Energy Minister Backs Big Bonus for Utility Executive

ATHENS – Faced with a second controversy over Greece’s utility companies, Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis said he supports the head of a power grid giving himself a promotion to get a 100,000-euro ($105,590) retirement bonus.

The gas grid operator DESFA’s Sotiris Nikas made the move just before retiring, hiking his lump sum to 258,000 euros ($272,310) as the government is cutting the benefits by 38 percent and more to civil servants.

Nikas was appointed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and reportedly gave himself a double-bump promotion and swiftly filed retirement papers. With pensioners waiting up to two years or more, it wasn’t said if he will get the money immediately.

The newspaper Kathimerini said Stathakis didn’t want to deal with a new trouble following a change of management at the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) after charges of abuse of power that led to the resignations of the President and CEO.

“The promotion before retirement in the case of DESFA has nothing to do with the issue that emerged at ADMIE,” the minister told Real FM radio.

The questions raised in Parliament by New Democracy deputy Constantinos Skrekas which led to the bonus revelations are “two-thirds untrue” and will be “answered” at some point, Stathakis without saying which third are true.

“He would get a lump sum anyway. When you go up a level, you get some more,” he said, dismissing the additional 100,000 euros as insignificant during a time when the government is considering cutting some basic pensions to as low as 300 euros ($316.78) a month, and then taxing the benefit.

“I do not think this is an ethics issue, and I wonder why this is compared with the issues at other corporations where some things have happened and we have reacted the way we have reacted,” said Stathakis, a former Economy Minister demoted in a Cabinet shakeup.

Up until November 11, Nikas had been employed as a director. “Then, taking advantage of the power his position entailed, he promoted himself two levels to director general and into the top salary echelon,” Skrekas wrote in his question.

Nikas retired after just a few days in that position, but it was enough time to see his lump sum soar, Skrekas said, according to Kathimerini.

To further protect himself, according to Skrekas, a few days before his upgrade Nikas received the authorization to approve the transfer of 10 million euros ($10.55 million) from the corporation’s reserves to the account of an insurance company, protecting his lump sum and possibly that of other DESFA officials from possible bank account confiscations.