Greek-American Chris Martin Recalls 60 Years on Local Radio

During a 60-year career on local radio, Chris Martin spun untold thousands of big band albums and classic compilations of old-time radio programs.

“It’s been a pretty rough stretch,” said Martin, whose given name is Chris Hermedes. He changed his name for radio in 1953 during his first job at WLOG in Logan, W. Va. He got tired of people asking him to pronounce and spell his surname.

After he fell at a gas station while en route to WABY early one morning last year and fractured his hip, he had to sign off for the last time from the airwaves.

Months of hospitalizations and stays in rehabilitation facilities helped Martin, now 88, regain enough mobility so that he can move about with the aid of a walker.

His wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Hermedes, died last month at 90.

