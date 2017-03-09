Embarrassed by Statistics, Tsipras Plays Down SYRIZA Rift Too

ATHENS – Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras didn’t know the country’s statistics agency was reporting a big economic downturn at the same time he said it was recovering, and now the SYRIZA leader is trying to quell growing dissent within the Radical Left party.

“How could he [know]?” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos remarked when asked whether Tsipras knew about the figures being released by ELSTAT which showed the economy shrinking at almost the precise moment Tsipras was proudly crowing he had it growing again.

“ELSTAT is an independent authority which announces its results without discussing them with the Greek government,”

Tsipras’ coalition with the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks is in tatters with voters after he broke promises to restore pay and pension benefits – he cut them – and to cut taxes – he raised them.

After seeking and accepting a third bailout in July, 2015 – this one for 86 billion euros ($90.81 billion) – after saying he would do neither, Tsipras’ government has been locked in stalled talks with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) over its demands for more harsh measures.

He agreed to post-2018 new pension cuts, taxing the poor and diluting workers’ rights in return for release of more of the monies and discussion about debt relief and said the effects would be offset by counter-measures such as trying to get tax cheats and the rich to pay, but that scheme was rejected by the lenders, leaving him with almost no wiggle room and as he tried to deflect what he had said and done.

Talking to SKAI TV Tzanakopoulos tried to spin the contradiction between Tsipras’ growth claims and ELSTAT’s statistics disputing that with math amid reports more members of SYRIZA are unhappy they are being forced to betray their party principles to satisfy the lenders and stay in power at any cost.

Asked whether Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos knew about ELSTAT’s data, however, Tzanakopoulos, remarked: “You should ask the Finance Minister. I don’t know,” raising the question of whether the Finance Minister had told Tsipras and speculation the two are quarreling over how to handle the growing debacle.

Tzanakopoulos later tweeted: “After the failed ‘Tsipras vs Tsakalotos’ it seems that some have moved to the sequel ‘Tzanakopoulos vs Tsakalotos.’ That won’t draw crowds either.”

That didn’t explain Tsakalotos wanting to take a different approach than Tsipras on dealing with the Troika and the Finance Minister saying if the talks collapse he’s not taking the blame, as his predecessor, Yanis Varoufakis did after being ousted by Tsipras when the Troika wouldn’t talk to him because he was resisting austerity Tsipras was set to impose.

Speaking from Thessaloniki, Tsipras said all was well in the party and the country and said he was moving on from the economy to trying to persuade Greeks to change the Constitution, which critics said was another diversionary tactic.

During his visit, Tsipras announced the creation of a “growth fund” for western Macedonia aimed at improving local businesses’ access to structural funding but didn’t say from where the money was coming with the state coffers so empty that police and firefighters salaries are in jeopardy, as is feeding 64,000 refugees and migrants stuck in the country.

Meanwhile, new anti-austerity protests developed although thousands of previous strikes and administrations have failed to move any government an iota.

In Athens, hundreds of farmers clashed with riot police over further increases in taxes and social security contributions.

Tsipras’ government, which has repeatedly predicted imminent deals – none of which materialized – now said it expects an agreement at a March 20 meeting of the Eurogroup of Eurozone officials.

It not then, then perhaps the next meeting or the one after that or after that with reports some government officials think it won’t happen until May as the economy and coalition fray.