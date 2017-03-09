Turkey Snaps Back at Pavlopoulos Over Aegean Tension

ANKARA – Turkey’s Foreign Ministry accused Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos of ignoring “fundamental principles of international law” after he complained about Turkish provocations in the Aegean.

During a trip to the Dodecanese islands earlier, he rejected Turkish claims on the demilitarization of the island complex saying that Greece was exercising its right to legitimate defense in light of Turkey’s aggression.

“Our objection to Greece’s militarization of these islands, thereby threatening the security of Turkey, is a basic right granted to our country under the framework of international law,” said the statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry referring to the Lausanne Treaty of 1923 that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he won’t accept as he covets return of Greek islands given away then.

The statement also expressed “consternation and concern” at Pavlopoulos’s remarks. “It is our fundamental right to react to Greece’s military activity in the Aegean. It is a right, in the context of international law, but also an obligation in order to maintain peace and stability in the region,” it said.

Pavlopoulos, responding to Turkish provocations, said they are no “gray zones” in the Aegean Sea, and said bellicose rhetoric from Ankara is threatening the sovereignty of Greece and the European Union.

Erdogan, furious that Greece’s high court refused to extradite eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after a failed coup against him – they said they didn’t take part – has sent F-16 fighters jets and warships into Greek territory.

Neither NATO, to which both countries belong nor the EU has said anything about Turkey’s actions although there were reports that the United States told Turkey to tone down the tought talk.

Pavlopoulos spoke during a visit to the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes for events to commemorate the annexation of the Dodecanese chain of islands to Greece. The islands were ceded to Greece in full sovereignty by the Paris Peace Treaty between Italy and the Allies in April 1947.

“In the Dodecanese region there can, in terms of international law, be no ‘gray zones’ regarding the extent and content of Greek and European sovereignty,” Pavlopoulos said, Kathimerini reported, adding that Greece maintained “a self-evident right” to defend the territory against any outside threat.

“Greece is determined, on the basis of international… and European law, to defend its borders, its territorial integrity and its sovereignty,” he said.

He rejected Turkish claims on the demilitarization of the Dodecanese, saying that Greece was exercising its right to legitimate defense in light of Turkey’s 1974 invasion of Cyprus and the recent spate of Turkish provocations.