Pavlopoulos Tells Tough Talk Turkey No Aegean Gray Zones

ATHENS – Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, responding to Turkish provocations, said they are no “gray zones” in the Aegean Sea, and said bellicose rhetoric from Ankara is threatening the sovereignty of Greece and the European Union.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, furious that Greece’s high court refused to extradite eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after a failed coup against him – they said they didn’t take part – has sent F-16 fighters jets and warships into Greek territory.

Neither NATO, to which both countries belong nor the EU has said anything about Turkey’s actions although there were reports that the United States told Turkey to tone down the tought talk.

Pavlopoulos spoke during a visit to the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes for events to commemorate the annexation of the Dodecanese chain of islands to Greece. The islands were ceded to Greece in full sovereignty by the Paris Peace Treaty between Italy and the Allies in April 1947.

“In the Dodecanese region there can, in terms of international law, be no ‘gray zones’ regarding the extent and content of Greek and European sovereignty,” Pavlopoulos said, Kathimerini reported, adding that Greece maintained “a self-evident right” to defend the territory against any outside threat.

“Greece is determined, on the basis of international… and European law, to defend its borders, its territorial integrity and its sovereignty,” he said.

He rejected Turkish claims on the demilitarization of the Dodecanese, saying that Greece was exercising its right to legitimate defense in light of Turkey’s 1974 invasion of Cyprus and the recent spate of Turkish provocations.

He said that Turkey’s behavior undercuts the integrity of EU borders. Turkey and the EU have a refugee swap deal but that’s been suspended with Greece unable to deal with the numbers of asylum applications from some 64,000 people, almost 14,000 on the islands.

“Greece has been, and will remain, an integral and fundamental part of the European structure,” said Pavlopoulos, whose office is ceremonial and has essentially no powers beyond his ability to speak out. Turkey wants to join the EU and has been trying for more than a decade.

But he also said Greece’s support for Erdogan’s election and backing him after the coup showed Greece wants good relations with its neighbor.