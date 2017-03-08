Cyprus’ Religious Leaders Condemn Violence Against Women

NICOSIA – The leaders of Cyprus’ Christian and Muslim faithful are pledging to work with authorities and help end violence against women and girls on the ethnically divided island.

The heads of Cyprus’ Muslim, Orthodox, Armenian and Maronite Christian communities, issued a first-ever joint statement on International Women’s Day Wednesday to condemn violence targeting women and girls.

Stating that Christianity and Islam condemn violence against women, the leaders said it is their religious duty to stand united against it. They also rejected the “misuse of religion to vindicate” violence against women and girls.

They expressed concern that violence continues to be “one of the most pervasive manifestations of discrimination” against women in Cyprus.

Researchers said almost one in three women have experienced some form of violence since the age of 15.