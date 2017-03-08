SYRIZA Again Says Deal at Hand with Troika

ATHENS – As they’ve been saying for almost 18 months with no resolution, officials from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party are predicting an imminent deal with the Troika, the country’s European lenders.

The latest declarations came from government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, speaking to SKAI TV, and Alternate Foreign Minister Dimitris Katrougalos, whose office technically has nothing to do with the negotiations with the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that is putting up 86 billion euros ($91.41 billion) in a third bailout that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought and accepted in July, 2015 after saying he would do neither.

With the talks stalled, the government said it would impose more post-2018 pension cuts, tax the poor and dilute workers rights in return for more money being released from the rescue package – little more than a third has – and that those would be offset by counter-measures, which the Troika rejected.

A review has been dragging on for months with Greece facing a 7.2-billion euro ($7.6 billion) loan repayment, most to the lenders, in July, and with state coffers running so low that it may be difficult to pay police, fire and provide food for refugees, although Tsipras boasted the economy will grow fast and that he’s brought the country to recovery.

Tzanakopoulos said, “We are discussing an overall agreement. If we repeat the practice to postpone the discussion for sixth months we will not gain anything. The most important thing for the Greek economy is stability and trust,” the Athens News Agency (ANA) reported.

As has Tsipras, he blamed the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($253.25 billion) but has stayed out of the third until Tsipras implements more Draconian measures.

Tzanakopoulos accused the IMF and said that “instead of a constructive criticism on how the review should be concluded it opted for a scaremongering policy.”

Referring to the negotiations, Tzanakopoulos noted that both sides made compromises. The Greek side accepted to change the fiscal policy mix and on the other side the IMF took a step back on the offset measures and underlined that if the 3.5 primary surplus target is met in 2018, there will be no need for additional measures.

Meanwhile, Katrougalos on March 8 said in an interview with ANA’s radio station Praktoreio 104.9 FM. that, “The fact that the institutions have remained in Athens means that we are close to an agreement,” without offering any details.

He underlined adding that the climate is the same in Brussels.

“It was determined to have measures and offset measures and what we are looking now is how to find a balance between the Europeans and the IMF for the financial gap in 2018, as the Fund insists that the targets are not met […] however it seems that IMF is leaving behind the irrational demands of the past,” the minister estimated.