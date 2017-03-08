Anastasiades Again Blames Turkey for Collapsed Cyprus Talks

NICOSIA – Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said Turkey’s at fault for unity talks that broke down over Ankara’s insistence on keeping an army on the divided island and its furor over a law allowing an annual lesson on a 1950 referendum seeking Enosis, or unity with Greece.

Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have been negotiating for more than 22 months and were said to be closing on agreements on some obstacles before Akinci stormed away from the the talks and refused to return.

Anastasaides said the secret hand of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who refuses to recognize Cyprus, a member of the European Union that Turkey wants to join, and has barred its ships and planes, was behind what he called a planned scheme to disrupt the talks to get more leverage.

“The influence exercised by Ankara, either via the presence of the army or via the economic dependence of Turkish Cypriots, has created a situation which, I have to say, is disappointing,” Anastasiades said in an interview with Kathimerini’s Executive Editor Alexis Papachelas on Skai TV’s “Istories” (Stories) program March 8, adding he was disappointed in Akinci.

Asked about the recent spate of Turkish provocations, Anastasiades said he would have to be “divorced from reality” to remain unconcerned and that he expects more as long as the issue, going on since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion which occupied the northern third of the island, continues to drag on.

“I hope this is just a bid to strengthen or galvanize Turkey’s domestic front so that Erdogan can achieve his objectives,” Anastasiades said, referring to an April 16 referendum in which the Turkish strongman is seeking near-dictatorial powers in the wake of a failed coup attempt against him in July, 2016.

Anastasiades said that the Cyprus Parliament’s decision to commemorate the referendum in schools was a “mistake,” although it passed on the motion of a far-right party after his own party members abstained.

Still, he said that Turkish Cypriots had used the gesture as a pretext to pull out of the talk although it wouldn’t be an issue if he had instructed his party members to vote against it. There was no explanation why they refused to stop it.