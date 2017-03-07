When Greeks are Waiting for Cavafy’s Barbarians

Are the barbarians some sort of solution? During the event that marked the handover of SNFCC to the Greek state, President Andreas Dracopoulos underlined that worries shouldn’t lead us to delirium or paralysis and reminded us some verses from Constantine Cavafy’s poem “Waiting for the Barbarians.”

This poem is a portrayal of a state whose lawmakers sit in stagnant idleness waiting for the barbarians. Though written in November, 1898 and first published in 1904, the poem’s ideas describe well the present situation in Greece.

It is the first of Cavafy’s historical poems, where he represents episodes from the Hellenistic, the Roman and the late Byzantine era -characterized by political turmoil and glamorous way of life- to provoke thought and to comment on the political reality. Cavafy said of himself “I am a poietes historikos,” a poet-historian averting our eyes to the irony of the simultaneous presence of the tragic and the comic in political life. His poems are realistic and therefore didactic.

The content is constructed as if the action was being shown on a theatrical stage, where the politicians are the actors and the people resemble the ancient drama’s “choros.” “Waiting for the Barbarians” begins with people asking each other:

“What are we waiting for, assembled in the Forum? The barbarians are to arrive today.”

The poem is an insightful description of a state that needs enemies. To some point they may be real, but they may also be imaginary. Even before the enemy shows up, the authorities use his name as a perpetual excuse for their irresponsibility and inactivity.

“Why then such inactivity in the Senate?

Why do the Senators sit back and do not legislate?

Because the barbarians will arrive today.

What sort of laws now can Senators enact?

When the barbarians come, they’ll do the legislating.”

One can hardly find a better description of Greek governments’ attitude. It is partly true that EU and IMF “will do the legislating. But given the gravity of the situation, Greeks speculate the governments’ bankruptcy of practicality in dealing with crucial problems and the remarkable lack of any plan to revitalize the economy; the unwillingness to enact legislation against the corruption, the bureaucracy, and the inefficiency of the huge state sector; the inactivity in creating entrepreneurial motives and in systematically promoting abroad Greece’s cultural and environmental assets as precious touristy products.

“Why is our emperor up and about so early,

and seated at the grandest gate of our city, upon the throne,

in state, wearing the crown?

Because the barbarians will arrive today.

And the emperor expects to receive their leader.

Indeed, he has prepared to present him

with a parchment scroll. Thereon he has

invested him with many names and titles.”

Though our leaders used to express insulting comments for the “barbarian” leaders, they are now showing their allegiance to them. It is the emperor’s attitude to maintain his position.

”Why have our two consuls and the praetors come out

today in their purple, embroidered togas;

why did they put on bracelets studded with amethysts,

and rings with resplendent, glittering emeralds;

why are they carrying today precious staves

carved exquisitely in gold and silver?

Because the barbarians will arrive today

and such things dazzle the barbarians.”

Which justifications do our politicians invent for their huge salaries, these days that Greek people struggle to pay their bills?

“And why don’t our worthy orators, as always, come out

to deliver their speeches, to have their usual say?

Because the barbarians will arrive today;

and they get bored with eloquence and orations.”

Where are our intellectuals and thinkers? Why do they remain silent, why do they avoid to raise their voices and criticize the political decisions?

“Why has there suddenly begun all this commotion,

and this confusion? (How solemn people’s faces have become.)

Why are the streets and the squares emptying so swiftly,

and everyone is returning home in deep preoccupation?

Because night has fallen and the barbarians have not come.”

Finally people’s faces become serious. Their illusion is over. Everyone is going home so lost in thought. The barbarians will not come. More than that: there are no barbarians any longer.

“And some people have arrived from the frontiers,

and said that there are no barbarians anymore.”

Cavafy himself commenting on his poem emphasized that the poem doesn’t represent the people desperate due to the failure of their expectation, but worried about what will become of them -given the fact that these are the rulers they have.

“And now, what will become of us without barbarians?

Those people were some sort of a solution.”