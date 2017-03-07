SYRIZA MEP Says Corruption, Scandals Raising Greece’s Debt

ATHENS – Greece’s soaring debt, growing despite three bailouts, is being worsened by corruption, a Member of the European Parliament from the country’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA said.

Dimitris Papadimoulis, who is also the body’s Vice-President, told Alpha TV that the failure to cut corruption in Greece, which has the worst record in the European Union, was bringing a big cost.

Prime Minister and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said he would “crush the oligarchy,” and bite into corruption but figures from Transparency International said the problem has grown worse during his two years in power, which he blamed on scandals from previous governments.

Those include the bribery charges around German engineering giant Siemens, with a trial into the cases sputtering in a restart 10 years after an investigation began into big payoffs.

“A part of Greek public debt is waste caused by the clientelist state and another part is the price citizens pay because of corruption cases. Either they are related to Siemens and OTE and Intracom, who signed twin contracts, either they have to do with C41, the security system during the Olympic Games, where Siemens was also involved,” Papadimoulis said.

He said the Siemens scandal is maybe “the biggest political-economic scandal in the country since the end of the Junta,” and that it came to light only through probing by Germany and the United States.

“Politicians and government officials are involved [in the scandal] but also the two then-governing parties, New Democracy and PASOK, whose treasuries pocketed a chunk of Siemens Hellas’ turnover,” he claimed.