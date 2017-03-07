Strapped Greece Cuts Budget for Police, Fire, Refugee Services

ATHENS – As Premier Alexis Tsipras said the economy is recovering, his government is planning to cut the Citizens’ Protection Ministry’s budget 160 million euros ($169.3 million), not enough to keep paying police and firefighters.

The budget document sent to the General Accounting Office refers to “inadequate credit” and provides an analysis of the shortfall, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

The police budget will be cut 120 million euros ($126.97 million), the fire department by 34 million euros ($35.98 million) and services to deal with the refugee crisis by some 5.6 million euros ($5.93) as the government is trying to handle 64,000 of them.

The shortfall is expected to affect the payment of wages, the supply of fuel and the maintenance of vehicles and not leave enough money to feed refugees in detention centers and camps.