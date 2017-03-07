Alonnisos Island is the Nature Lover’s Dream

VOLOS, Greece – Alonnisos is the nature lover’s dream, according to “Traveller” website which ranks the Greek island second in the list of the 10 top underrated destinations.

Alonnisos, one of the Sporades islands, is home to Greece’s only National Marine Park, and the wetlands provide a haven for bird life. Boat tours head out to find dolphins, rare monk seals and gliding falcons.

“Without doubt, the distinction of Alonissos among the 10 best islands in Europe rewards the efforts of professionals and residents, promoting not only the specific island but Greece in its entity,” the mayor of the island, Petros Vafinis, said.