Greece’s Prospects on Wine Tourism

ATHENS – Greece has good prospects in wine tourism, wine producer Iliana Stegou said in an interview with the Athens Macedonian News Agency.

“Greece is one of the most important tourist destinations in the world because of its geomorphology, climate and tourist infrastructure,” she underlined and cited the rare biodiversity of local varieties and many microclimates.

She also noted that Greece has been the forerunner of wine in the modern western world.

According to Stegou, the tourism sector has changed over the last years and the demands of tourists have increased. “People are now looking for new experiences in their travels. They want to come closer to the nature, the locals, the civilisation, the tradition and the cuisine of the place they are visiting,” she explained.

Modern tourism is gradually turning from ‘all inclusive’ to a more personal experience (customised travel packages).